Wokingham.Today

Crowthorne care home learns how to hydrate in hot weather

by Laura Scardarella0
hydrate
Picture: klimkin from Pixabay

COOLING down is a care home’s main focus this week as they adjust to hotter weather.

Pinehurst Care Centre, on Duke’s Ride, Crowthorne, has been marking Nutrition and Hydration Week, which finishes tomorrow.

The care home is running various activities each day to show residents how to keep cool in
the heat.

The week began with Mocktail Monday followed by Tasty Tuesday, providing residents with an afternoon tea on Wednesday.

Today, the care home is holding Thirsty Thursday, before finishing the week off with Fruity Friday. 

Pinehurst Care Centre will also have guidance from Public Health England on Beat the Heat informing people how to keep cool and hydrated in the hot weather.

For more information, follow Pinehurst Care Centre’s Facebook page.

Related posts

‘I thought there had to be a lump’ – Reading man describes his battle against breast cancer

Jess Warren

GCSES 2020: A strong Year 11 cohort achieve mostly grades A*-C at LVS Ascot

Phil Creighton

Berkshire Women’s Aid desperate for funding support

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.