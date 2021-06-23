Crowthorne care home learns how to hydrate in hot weather

COOLING down is a care home’s main focus this week as they adjust to hotter weather.

Pinehurst Care Centre, on Duke’s Ride, Crowthorne, has been marking Nutrition and Hydration Week, which finishes tomorrow.

The care home is running various activities each day to show residents how to keep cool in

the heat.

The week began with Mocktail Monday followed by Tasty Tuesday, providing residents with an afternoon tea on Wednesday.

Today, the care home is holding Thirsty Thursday, before finishing the week off with Fruity Friday.

Pinehurst Care Centre will also have guidance from Public Health England on Beat the Heat informing people how to keep cool and hydrated in the hot weather.

For more information, follow Pinehurst Care Centre’s Facebook page.