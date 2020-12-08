Crowthorne care home worker up for award

A CROWTHORNE care home manager has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sarah Davies, who oversees the running of Ariadni, a care and supported housing service for people with profound learning disabilities and managed by Hightown Housing Association, has been recognised for how she and her team responded to a crisis at the care home during the height of the pandemic.

She now has to wait until April to find out if she is a winner in the Great British Care Awards 2020. The awards are an annual celebration of excellence across the care sector.

Ms Davies has been shortlisted in the Frontline Leaders award category, which highlights a manager who has shown clear commitment to improving the delivery of care and support within their team.

Hightown said that at the height of the pandemic, Ms Davies implemented a ‘live-in model’ at the care home after one of the service users was diagnosed with a suspected case of coronavirus.

To avoid disrupting the service users’ daily lives, Sarah and her team isolated at the care home for 14 days to ensure services were maintained and to contain the virus.

“I was elated and surprised to hear that I had been shortlisted for this award,” she said.

“This is a testament to our hard work. Having to lead my team through the pandemic has been challenging but I couldn’t have done my work without their commitment, dedication and unwavering support, so this nomination is an acknowledgement to my team as well as they area fantastic bunch.