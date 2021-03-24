Wokingham.Today

Crowthorne Colour Trail will brighten up village this Easter

by Laura Scardarella0
Scarecrow trail
Some entrants in a previous Crowthorne scarecrow trail

CROWTHORNE colour trail is inviting families to get creative at home this April.

The Crowthorne trails team, involving parents of children at Hatch Ride School, are asking residents to make their own colour themed display to show outside their home.

Explorers taking part can purchase a £2 map from the Co-Op in Crowthorne. The map will show all the display locations people can visit in the area.

There will also be extra displays on Crowthorne high street, Pinewood Centre and Hatch Ride School.

When they first started, Crowthorne trails solely raised funds for the school but this year the money will be donated to local charities such as Crowthorne food bank.

For more details, visit crowthornetrails.org

Related posts

Covid marshals to patrol Wokingham, Twyford and Woodley ahead of Christmas

Jess Warren

Museum to move into Shinfield

Phil Creighton

400 new homes may replace industrial estates in Wokingham

Jess Warren
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.