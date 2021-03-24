Crowthorne Colour Trail will brighten up village this Easter

CROWTHORNE colour trail is inviting families to get creative at home this April.

The Crowthorne trails team, involving parents of children at Hatch Ride School, are asking residents to make their own colour themed display to show outside their home.

Explorers taking part can purchase a £2 map from the Co-Op in Crowthorne. The map will show all the display locations people can visit in the area.

There will also be extra displays on Crowthorne high street, Pinewood Centre and Hatch Ride School.

When they first started, Crowthorne trails solely raised funds for the school but this year the money will be donated to local charities such as Crowthorne food bank.

For more details, visit crowthornetrails.org