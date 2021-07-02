Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC celebrate annual memorial with cricket game

A bumper day of six-a-side Cricket took place at Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC as the annual memorial day for the late Adrian Chatters attracted many club members and their families to St Sebastian’s, writes Dan Partridge.



The unique format allows for big shots, improvised bowling and experimental fielding positions.

A four-team mini-tournament with players from Under 15, Under 17 and men’s cricket sections was the order of the day.

Despite playing against regular teammates, family members and friends, there was no shortage

of highly competitive action on the field.



As well as action-packed cricket, the club was able to raise some much-needed funds through a busy bar and player match fees.

A follow-up event later in the season is planned with the tournament being expanded across the club to cater for all youth players plus the women’s Coyotes squad.



Event organiser, Chris Emes: “It’s great to see so many club members come out in what wasn’t great weather to support this event.

“We just about got finished before the torrential rain came, so we are pleased. We look forward

to hosting similar events later in the year.



“It’s great to see the younger players making an impact and it will be interesting to see them progress into the adult teams soon.

“Due to covid restrictions, the scale of the event was limited but we were pleased to make the most of it.



“Adrian Chatters is a club legend and it’s good the six-a-side tournament lives on in his name.



“We look forward to many events like this going forwards.”