Wokingham.Today

Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC host women’s softball festival

by Andy Preston0
crowthorne sport news wokingham borough
Crowthorne & Crown Wood Women CC

Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC celebrated women’s cricket with a softball festival at the weekend.

The event, hosted on Saturday, saw eight teams from Berkshire and Surrey compete in a softball cricket tournament.

Eversley Cricket Club took the crown as winners of the festival, while the ‘Allsorts’ team, made up of Crowthorne & Crown Wood Cobra’s and guests, finished as runners-up.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood Coyotes player Lou Roberts said: “It was a brilliant event to celebrate women’s cricket.

It’s great to see that women’s cricket is growing and that the surrounding counties are doing equally as well at supporting that.

“The whole ethic of the club is as one happy family to work together, we’ve had overwhelming support from everyone at the club and we can’t wait for next year’s event.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Anssi Jaakkola outlines changes since Jose Gomes arrived at Reading FC

Tom Crocker

Mark Bowen on: Miazga late winner, relief for victory, Ejaria, clean sheet and more

Andy Preston

Scott Spearing eyes improvement despite impressive start to Bracknell Bees season

Tom Crocker
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.