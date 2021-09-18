Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC host women’s softball festival

Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC celebrated women’s cricket with a softball festival at the weekend.

The event, hosted on Saturday, saw eight teams from Berkshire and Surrey compete in a softball cricket tournament.

Eversley Cricket Club took the crown as winners of the festival, while the ‘Allsorts’ team, made up of Crowthorne & Crown Wood Cobra’s and guests, finished as runners-up.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood Coyotes player Lou Roberts said: “It was a brilliant event to celebrate women’s cricket.

It’s great to see that women’s cricket is growing and that the surrounding counties are doing equally as well at supporting that.

“The whole ethic of the club is as one happy family to work together, we’ve had overwhelming support from everyone at the club and we can’t wait for next year’s event.”