Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC take victory over Woodley CC in BCL Premier Division

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD took the bragging rights over Woodley in the BCL Premier Division with an eight wicket triumph.



Woodley elected to bat first and opening batsman Rizmy Nilamdeen built solid foundation for the innings as he formed a strong partnership with Shamil Nilamdeen.



Rizmy scored 64, while Shamil hit 31 runs.



But it was an mesmerising bowling display from Crows bowler Anthony Cluett that ripped through the rest of the Woodley order.

Woodley v Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting). Saraff Saleem bowling

He was clinical to take six wickets as the middle and end of the order were removed for a relatively low combined to score, but Woodley still managed to score a challenging total of 173.



With a big total to chase down, Crowthorne made a brilliant start to their innings as the opening pair of James Whitehurst and Nikunj Mehta got their team off the mark with consistent runs on the board.



Mehta fell for 21, but Nick Outram joined Whitehurst, who finished with 62, and totalled 48 as Crows came closer to chasing down the first innings score.

Woodley v Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting). James Whitehurst batting

Ant Avrili was at the middle for Crows and hit 31 runs as they sealed victory after 29.1 overs and dropped just two wickets in the process.

Woodley batting: R Nilamdeen 64, Rimzan 6, S Nilamdeen 31, Shakoor 13, Mohamed 5, Raja 4, Faux 3, Saleem 10, N Raja 0, S Raja 6, Saldeen 8



Crowthorne bowling: Emes 1-23, O’Loughlin 1-11, Golding 0-40, Kruger 0-26, Cluett 6-29, Vogel 2-16



Crowthorne batting: Whitehurst 62, Mehta 21, Outram 48, Avrili 31



Woodley bowling: Mohamed 0-20, Saldeen 1-24, Saleem 0-5, S Raja 0-26, N Raja 0-25, Rimzan 0-23, Nilamdeen 1-21