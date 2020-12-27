Crowthorne estate agency celebrates a record-breaking year

DESPITE the obstacles 2020 has thrown at businesses, one leading estate agency has had a record-breaking year.

Leaders Romans Group (LRG), which has its headquarters in Crowthorne, made a record number of branch acquisitions over the last 12 months.

The property service group says it has spread its wings, adding a number of new locations, team members and properties to its portfolio.

“To have achieved such success, this year especially, is a testament to the skill and endeavour of the LRG team,” said Matther Light, director of group mergers and acquisitions at LRG.

“Adding hundreds more experienced and talented staff to the business is of huge benefit, as all of them boast local experience of where they operate.

“This, combined with the expansion into new locations, feeds into LRG’s ethos of providing tenants and landlords with a service steeped in local knowledge.”

Over the last year, LRG says it has welcomed nearly 200 members of staff, taken on more than 6,000 tenancies, and added 20 new branches. It says it has also reached new ground, expanding into East and North London, as well as South Wales.

It has done so through four mergers and acquisitions: Moginie James, Scott Fraser, Outlook Property, and Lenwell.

