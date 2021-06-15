Crowthorne is cleaner, thanks to group’s litter picking work

LITTER pickers across Crowthorne contributed to a national cleaning initiative last month.

Crowthorne Reduce Our Waste, a group aiming to reduce the communities use of plastic waste, invited residents to get involved in the #MillionMileClean on Sunday, May 23.

Residents worked together in family groups to do their bit in making the village a cleaner place.

With 18 adults and 18 children in total, they collected equipment at Crowthorne Market and then picked up the litter lying around the area.

Ada and Jonah with their water bottle prize

The event supported Surfers Against Sewage, an environmental charity tackling plastic pollution, who were totting up miles around the country as part of the #MillionMileClean initiative.

Through the residents’ efforts, their steps while litter picking added approximately 38 miles to the national total.

This litter pick was also part of Crowthorne’s commitment to looking after its environment and supporting individuals and businesses to reduce waste at source.

Challenges were also set for the longest distance picked, the heaviest haul, and the strangest item found.

In total, participants collected 21 bags of litter weighing 56kg overall.

Chairs, a piece of a bench, traffic cones, wires, a debit card and an animal’s jawbone were all found.

Sponsored by the local Co-op, the shop donated prizes of reusable water bottles.

Kit Kats and water were given to the residents as refreshments throughout the day.

The 1st Crowthorne Scout group also attended to help people weigh their bags of rubbish.

Some of the litter picked by CROW

Georgie Morris, lead member for Crowthorne Reduce Our Waste, said: “It was fantastic to have the Scouts involved in our litter pick this year, their enthusiasm and commitment was a wonderful example to all young people.

“We are looking to set up a youth section and hope we can encourage more young people to be part of our work.”

She added: “We would like to thank everyone who attended and helped to make the event a success.”

For more information, log on to C-r-o-w.org.uk