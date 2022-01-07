Crowthorne man charged with multiple assaults after police officer hospitalised with head injury

A MAN has been charged with multiple assaults following a series of incidents in Crowthorne this week.

Police were called out to a report of a woman being assaulted on Wednesday, December 5.

On arrival, they were themselves assaulted and their heads were injured.

One of the officers required hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Stephen Adby, 40, of High Street, Crowthorne, has been charged with a count of assault by beating, a count of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, one count of driving when alcohol level was above the limit, one count of driving while disqualified, one count of taking a motor vehicle without the owners’ consent and one count of driving with no insurance.

Adby will is appearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.