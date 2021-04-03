Crowthorne Methodist Church joins in colour trail with Easter story displays

COLOURFUL displays are lighting up Crowthorne village this Easter.

Among the entries to an Easter trail, Crowthorne Methodist Church has created new outdoor scenes representing Holy Week.

Beginning with palm branches and a donkey for Palm Sunday, there are also displays depicting the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday, the cross on Good Friday and finishing on Easter Sunday with flowers on the cross to represent the resurrection.

After Easter, the church will decorate the gardens with butterflies, bunting and balloons.

Marjorie Mitchell, a member of Crowthorne Methodist Church, said: “It has been so rewarding to have help and interest from everyone at the church and appreciation from folk passing and pausing to look.

“We are happy to have everyone come and sit in the garden and admire the hard work of the gardening team, especially now it is possible to meet outside again.”

The church’s displays can be seen in person or by visiting their Facebook page.

To find out more about the Crowthorne colour trail, which launches on Tuesday, visit crowthornetrails.org