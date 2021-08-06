Crowthorne netball contest will be sociable

GOALS will be scored in an upcoming charity fundraiser, thanks to a Crowthorne netball team.

Social Sevens Netball, S7evens, offers drop-in netball games and coaching sessions for over 16s.

The club hosts regular mixed tournaments to raise money for its partner charity, Sport

in Mind, and another organisation nominated by a member.

Participant Jade Singleton chose Royal Berks Charity as the recipient of half of the proceeds for this upcoming charity match.

Six teams will be taking part in this year’s first mixed tournament on Sunday, August 15.

Members will take to the court with their partners, family members, and colleagues

for an afternoon of netball fun.

Énergie Fitness Wokingham, Mumbai Wokingham, Jenny’s Mobile Hairdressing and PT Marc Rose have donated prizes for a raffle on the day.

There will also be a chance for attendees to take part in a family fun shoot out competition to raise even more money.

S7evens umpire and coach Jessica Terrill said: “We offer inclusive netball, and have a number

of men that regularly play.

“We hope the August tournament raises a significant amount for both charities, promotes and strengthen S7evens friendships, and encourages even more men and women to take up and enjoy inclusive, sociable netball.”

For more details, log on to s7evens.co.uk