Crowthorne pen pals spread festive cheer

PUPILS at a Crowthorne primary school have been sharing some festive cheer by creating cards for residents of a retirement complex.

More than 70 Christmas messages have been made by children at Crowthorne CofE Primary School and handed to people living at McCarthy and Stone’s Birch Place development on Dukes Ride.

Staff say that the project has helped strengthen the bond in the community.

Nicki Beswarick, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy and Stone Southern, said: “This year it is important for us to get creative and find new ways of bringing the community together, despite the challenges we’re all facing.

“The pupils at CrowthorneCofE Primary School have written some really heart-warming messages inside their Christmas cards, which have truly brought some yuletide comfort and festive cheer to homeowners at Birch Place.”

To thank the children, the residents sent back some chocolate coins.

Ruth Jackson, the school’s headteacher, said that the pupils enjoyed the project.

“It was certainly a great way to get us all into the Christmas spirit and help to foster relationships between the generations,” she said.

“We’d like to thank all of the homeowners at Birch Place for sending their kind treats. The delivery was a wonderful surprise for the children, and they were absolutely delighted they enjoyed their cards.”

