Crowthorne retirement home residents toast to a successful second birthday

IT WAS a happy second anniversary for Crowthorne residents last month.

Those living in McCarthy and Stone’s Birch Place Retirement Living site celebrated two years since its opening.

With cake and a glass of fizz to mark the occasion, everyone toasted to a successful, albeit unusual year at the development.

Nicki Beswarick, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy and Stone said: “It’s been an uncertain and challenging time for us all over the last few months, so it was wonderful that restrictions were lifted enough for us to be able to celebrate another year of our friendly and thriving community.

“Our residents at Birch Place have remained optimistic and never lost faith, which shows just how resilient and strong they are.

“We look forward to being able to have lots more fun as a community for many years to come.”