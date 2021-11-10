Wokingham.Today

Crowthorne school unveils new library to pupils

by Laura Scardarella0
Drawings are displayed around the library for students to enjoy.

A CROWTHORNE school has launched its newly refurbished library.

Oaklands Infant School, on Butler Road, treated its year one pupils to an exciting reading space full of books and colourful paintings.

Drawings of characters from children’s books are displayed around the room along with a range of stories for students to enjoy reading.

Headteacher Hannah O’Neill said: “We are delighted to present our newly refurbished library, featuring some fantastic artwork of some of the children’s favourites characters from the library books. “It was kindly created by some of our talented parents and it’s something to be enjoyed for many years to come.”

