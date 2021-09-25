Crowthorne Tennis Club enjoys wine tasting night

TENNIS players enjoyed an evening of wine tasting earlier this month.

Crowthorne Tennis Club, off Nine Mile Ride, invited members and their families to the event on Saturday, September 11.

This was the second social event organised by the club’s new social secretary, Phil Timm, who hosted the tasting.

The first was a tour round Wokingham-based brewery, Bond Brews, off Heathlands Road, which was held on August 18.

The wine tasting night, supplied by The Tasting Barn, at Holme Grange Craft Village, was accompanied by canapés which were provided by the club’s members.

Around 15 players and friends were treated to a tasting session of five old world wines.

A European theme was adopted by Mr Timm and member Claudio Altini, who added a little of his native Italian, and Viviana Salmon, who introduced the Spanish wine with her native language.

Mr Timm said everyone enjoyed a memorable evening of wine tasting with selected food accompaniments.

“In my role as one of Napoleon’s Grande Armée, dressed up to present the French wines,Ie was offended to learn that the brie was in fact from Somerset.

“But this all added to the evening’s fun and entertainment,” he said.

Crowthorne Tennis Club, which won the Berkshire LTA club of the year in 2020, now stands at almost 130 adults.

To mark it’s new clubhouse, Mr Timm is planning an official opening in the next few weeks.

He also hopes to organise a burns night evening or barn dance, amongst other activities, over the coming months.

Alison Nicholson, ladies captain, said the new clubhouse will be a great asset to the club. “Apart from giving us easy access to toilets, the new building will give us our own space to hold events such as barbecues, quizzes and after match teas.

“It is already attracting new members and we hope to hold an event to open the building officially just as soon as we can.”

For more information, follow Crowthorne Tennis Club on Facebook or log on to: crowthornetennisclub.co.uk