Crowthorne: The future of Ravenswood Village is in doubt

A CONSULTATION is underway to decide the future of a Crowthorne disability centre.

Norwood, a Jewish charity supporting children and families with educational needs, has announced the three-month consultation to discuss the future of Ravenswood Village on Nine Mile Ride, Crowthorne.

Currently supporting 96 adults, Ravenswood Village’s consultation will determine the future of the site.

Established in 1953, Norwood says that Ravenswood now represents a dated model of care and is no longer commissioned by local authorities.

With increasing operating losses and running costs of over £13 million a year, investment is needed at the care home to improve infrastructure and manage unused areas.

Norwood had planned to redevelop the area, but in May last year it was refused planning permission to do so.

The charity says it will be conducting the consultation to understand the views of those closely involved with Ravenswood.

Residents and their families were invited to take part in a range of workshops to explore their opinions and suggestions on the future of Ravenswood.

After the consultation, the board of trustees will consider the information in full before making any decision, which is likely to be in the autumn.

Neville Kahn, chair of Norwood’s board of trustees, said: “We must continue to plan for the current and future needs of our community to ensure we have the right facilities in the right locations, providing the right kinds of care and support – in line with policy and meeting our community’s expectations.

“We know that any decision made about the future of Ravenswood will be of critical importance to the whole community, this is why it is so important we hear the views, priorities and suggestions of all

those involved with the Village before determining the future direction of any services we provide.”

Norwood supports more than 2,500 people each year, with the aim of giving them the tools they need to live the most fulfilling lives they can.

It works with 56 local authorities, delivering wide-ranging services in a variety of residential accommodation and supported-living services, short-breaks facilities, therapy sessions, group support and family centres across London and the South East.

Dr Beverley Jacobson, chief executive officer at Norwood, said: “Recent decades have seen extensive changes in the way in which people with learning disabilities and/or autism are supported to live a fulfilling life.

“This full and meaningful consultation will ensure that issues of fundamental importance to our residents and their families, and our staff, as well as to others closely involved with Ravenswood, will form part of Norwood’s thinking as we consider the future of the Village.”

To take part visit: www.norwood.org.uk