Crowthorne theatre group CATS prepare for open-air return to stage

ACTORS are busy rehearsing for Crowthorne’s pop-up pantos, coming next month. Crowthorne Amateur Theatrical Society (CATS) have been getting into character for their outdoor summer productions.

The shows, being performed at Morgan Recreation Ground, include Little Red Riding Hood, from July 3 to July 4, and Treasure Island, running from July 10 until July 11.

Audience members can enjoy a picnic in the park while watching the 60-minute shows.

The society has also secured support from traders to supply food and drink on the day, partnering with many organisations in the community to make this happen.

With all performances now sold out, the society is looking forward to performing in front

of a full, socially-distanced audience.

Charlotte Gouldsmith-Leigh, chair of Crowthorne Amateur Theatrical Society, said: “I cannot describe how rewarding it’s been the last couple of weeks getting back together and doing what CATS do best, perform.”

She added: “I won’t lie, we were a bit apprehensive at first but now it’s like we have never been away.

“The sun has been shining which means all of our rehearsal time has been outside, and we are all set to bring a bit

of sunshine to Crowthorne this July.”

CATS will also be announcing its winter pantomime soon, in which they are welcoming new members who are looking to take part.

For more information, log on to catscrowthorne.com