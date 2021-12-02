Crowthorne to host street fayre on Friday to ‘cheer up the village’

CHRISTMAS fun will be coming to Crowthorne this Friday evening thanks to its annual late night shopping event.

Retailers will be opening their doors until 9pm, allowing people to stock up on presents while also enjoying some seasonal entertainmen.

The High Street will be closed to traffic to allow stalls for a street fayre.

Christmas lights will be switched on and there will be carols and other surprises throughout the night.

The event is a collaboration between Churches Together in Crowthorne, Crowthorne Parish Council and traders in the village, with support from Bracknell Forest Council.

Marjorie Mitchell, spokesperson for Churches Together in Crowthorne, said: “Crowthorne is planning the event to cheer everyone in the village. There will be many stalls, with special events.

“Christmas lights will be illuminating the steret and a small opening ceremony will include carols and Christmas messages.”

n Crowthorne Methodist Church will have a festival of nativities this weekend, and an Advent display in its church garden, changing weekly in the run-up to Christmas Day.