Crowthorne’s CATS bring panto to the park

REHEARSALS are about to begin in Crowthorne for two outdoor pantomimes this summer.

Crowthorne Amateur Theatrical Society (CATS) is getting ready to perform its summer productions at the Morgan Recreation Ground in July.

The shows include Little Red Riding Hood, from July 3 to July 4, and Treasure Island, running from July 10 until July 11.

Audience members will be able to watch the 60-minute shows while enjoying a picnic in the park.

Charlotte Gouldsmith-Leigh, chair of Crowthorne Amateur Theatrical Society, said audiences can expect “belt-busting laughter” this summer.

She said: “You’re going to get everything you usually get from a pantomime, traditional scenes, the standard panto jokes, typical boos and hisses.

“This is a good comfort blanket for all of our members to get back out there in a safe environment, and I want to get the audiences and members of the society back on board.”

The company will ensure the performances go ahead even if it rains, so audience members don’t miss out on the show.

She added: “Come rain or shine, we’ll still be out performing and doing our thing.”

CATS also plan to invite food and drink traders from Crowthorne market on each day.

For more information log on to catscrowthorne.com