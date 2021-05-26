Crushed Jersey Royals

Jersey Royals are at the peak of their season in May.

A tender yet firm little potato that can be used in a vast array of dishes.

They hold up particularly well to being crushed and roasted; perfect served with fish or roasted meat, plus it’s an absolute winner with children!

Ingredients

750g Jersey Royals

Olive oil – light in colour

Salt

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and cut into 1 inch pieces

Method

Place the potatoes into a large pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil to cook for 15 minutes Pre-heat the oven to 200°C Drain the potatoes and place them onto kitchen paper to cool a little and let the seam evaporate Place the potatoes onto a baking tray and crush each one with a masher or the palm of your hand Drizzle liberally with oil, sprinkle with salt and roast for 30 minutes Remove the tray from the oven; turn the potatoes, sprinkle with spring onions a bit more oil and return to the oven for 15 minutes then serve

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/