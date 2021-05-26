Wokingham.Today

Crushed Jersey Royals

Jersey Royals are at the peak of their season in May.

A tender yet firm little potato that can be used in a vast array of dishes.

They hold up particularly well to being crushed and roasted; perfect served with fish or roasted meat, plus it’s an absolute winner with children!

Ingredients

  • 750g Jersey Royals
  • Olive oil – light in colour
  • Salt
  • 1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and cut into 1 inch pieces

Method

  1. Place the potatoes into a large pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil to cook for 15 minutes
  2. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C
  3. Drain the potatoes and place them onto kitchen paper to cool a little and let the seam evaporate
  4. Place the potatoes onto a baking tray and crush each one with a masher or the palm of your hand
  5. Drizzle liberally with oil, sprinkle with salt and roast for 30 minutes
  6. Remove the tray from the oven; turn the potatoes, sprinkle with spring onions a bit more oil and return to the oven for 15 minutes then serve

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

