Customer Service at South East Water achieves accreditation

by Phil Creighton
The service mark

STAFF at one of the borough’s water companies are celebrating after it has been given the ServiceMark Accreditation with Distinction from The Institute of Customer Service.

The ServiceMark is an independent scheme that recognised South East Water’s customer service and its commitment to upholding service standards. It is based on customer satisfaction feedback and an assessment of employee engagement with customer service strategy.

Tanya Sephton, South East Water’s customer services director, said: “This is a real testament to all our people’s efforts and passion to provide a 10 out of 10 service.

“It is our vision to be the water company people want to be supplied by and want to work for and to get this on our first attempt is a remarkable achievement.”

The Institute’s ServiceMark Assessment report noted: “Customers are clearly at the forefront of what South East Water does, employees put themselves in their customers’ shoes and show empathy and appreciation for their customers’ challenges.”

