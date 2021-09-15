Cyber firm up for award

ONE OF the region’s cybersecurity experts are finalists in a prestigious national award.

The South East Cyber Resilience Centre (SECRC), which launched in September 2021, has made it to the final round of the UK IT Industry Awards 2021.

It has been nominated for Best Public Sector IT Project of the Year.

The Awards are the largest event in the technology industry calendar and seek to recognise people improving the world through IT.

A spokesperson for the SECRC said: Technology is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and there are hundreds of events dedicated to recognising success – but only one boasts the professionalism, scale and recognition to lead the way.”

It said winners are chosen based on a written entry and celebrated for “genuine success”.

The awards ceremony will take place at Evolution London on Wednesday, November 10.