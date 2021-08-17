Cyber security inspector warns of evolving crimes

“IT’S JUST like getting your car MOT’d so you don’t crash.” That’s how Detective Inspector Chris White views cybersecurity, as criminals continue to exploit businesses online.

DI White, who works with the South East Cyber Resilience Centre (SECRC), said online crime has evolved during the pandemic.

Now, he wants to help small businesses across Wokingham borough bolster their security so they can keep their data safe.

Cyber in the South East

According to the Government’s Cyber Security Breaches survey, more than a quarter (26%) of charities in the South East have been hit by cyber attacks in the last 12 months.

More than three-quarters (79%) of attackers fished for sensitive information, while nearly one-in-five (17%) sought to remove access to a firms’ own data.

The DI said anybody using the web is at risk, but it’s often smaller businesses which fall at the first hurdle.

“If you own a restaurant in Wokingham and are plugged into the internet, you’re equally as vulnerable as a chicken shack in Florida that’s also online,” DI White told Wokingham.Today.

“The threat is the same worldwide.

“I don’t think [cybercriminals] target smaller businesses, but they are actually targeting weaknesses in systems, which happen to exist in small businesses.”

While a firm with 250 employees is likely to have a dedicated IT department, he said small town bakers, coffee shops and independent retailers do not have cyber experts on their payroll.

“Bigger organisations tend to have the resources in place to safeguard their systems, and also have quicker access to people who can configure systems easily,” he explained.

Crime is evolving

Over the past 18 months, there has been a shift in how criminals exploit businesses online.

While crime levels remained the same, DI White said there has been an increase in covid-related fraud.

“Exploiting people’s vulnerabilities, including selling fake PPE and face masks, was happening because everybody was scared and looking for extra protection,” he explained.

“Within the South East, overall the levels of cybercrime reporting have remained consistent, with the exception of a small peak in April and May.”

Covid aside, he said some of the other common cyberattacks include ransomware, which locks away a company’s data and releases it upon paying a ransom, and data breaches which share a firm’s sensitive data with the world.

“This includes personal details and your client’s details,” the DI added.

What should businesses look out for?

According to DI White, cybercrime is fast so businesses need to know what they’re looking for.

“If a company’s Australia office catches a virus, it could spread to their London office within four minutes,” he said.

“Attacks happen ridiculously quickly and can leave you on your knees.”

“If the internet is being slow, you wouldn’t automatically assume it was a cyberattack,” DI White added.

“So that’s why you need somebody competent and available who knows what they’re looking for.”

Take preventative measures

Now, DI White is urging Wokingham borough’s small businesses to stop cybercrime before it occurs.

He said the SECRC, which works in conjunction with local universities and Thames Valley Police, employs young talent to offer affordable cybersecurity advice.

“Young people know how to operate computers safely, how to keep systems safe, and how to fix weaknesses and vulnerabilities,” he explained. “We can offer services that businesses often find unaffordable.”

He said businesses should also consider creating a ‘cyber drill’ so employees know what to do if they spot the signs of a cyberattack.

“The majority of cyber incidents can be prevented with some basic security measures,” DI White said.

The SECRC offers free membership and guidance to small businesses and charities looking to learn more about cybersecurity.

n For more information, visit: www.secrc.co.uk