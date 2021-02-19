Cycle treasure trails offer family fun during lockdown

TWO new cycling trails for families have been organised by MyJourney Wokingham for half-term.

Sponsored by Asda, they aim to boost activity levels while helping people stay covid-safe.

The first route runs from the Pinewood Centre to Wokingham Wokingham and includes a five-mile circular route treasure trail.

The second trail runs from the FBC Centre in Finchampstead through to the Arborfield.

Across both routes, posters detailing the clues to four different modes of sustainable transport have been hidden on the route and these can be scanned by a mobile phone QR code.

And running until the end of the month, there is a bike wordsearch at Croft Gardens Play Area in Fullbrook Avenue, Spencers Wood.

Participants should download a map and the puzzle before heading out to find the answers.

With all contests there are prizes for correct entries.

For more details, log on to myjourneywokingham.com and click on events.