Cycling group hosts taster session tomorrow

A READING cycling group is making sure nobody travels alone with a series of new taster sessions.

The Reading branch of Cycling UK is running free classes this Sunday for anybody interested in exercising in a group.

Phil Rassell, publicity officer for Cycling UK Reading, said the biggest barrier to cycling is the idea that it is “too hard”.

“Our unique selling point is paramount,” he said. “We have rides which are as slow as 8mph and we never leave anyone behind. All visitors are welcome — it costs nothing to join our rides.”

Cycle UK Reading is running three taster sessions in total this weekend, all setting off from Christchurch Meadows in Caversham.

It is also offering people the chance to try an e-bike, to learn to ride a unicycle and to test an obstacle course.

People can have their bikes security marked by the police and checked for mechanical issues.

Cycle Reading UK regularly organises events setting off from Earley and Henley.

The Reading Cycling Festival is running from 11am until 4pm at Christchurch Meadows on Sunday, September 12.

To find out more, visit: www.readingcyclefestival.co.uk