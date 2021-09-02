Wokingham.Today

Cyclist hospitalised with serious head injuries after Oxford Road crash involving moped

by Jess Warren0
thames valley police woodley earley wokingham
Picture: Wikipedia Commons

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash between a moped driver and a cyclist.

At 2.15pm on Tuesday, a Honda moped driver and cyclist collided outside the BP Petrol Station on Oxford Road, in Reading.

The cyclist, who is in his 60s, is in hospital with serious head injuries. He is in a stable condition. 

The moped rider had minor injuries and did not need to be treated in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Payne, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I would ask that anyone who was in or near the area in which this collision took place, to get in touch with us if you saw anything or have any information on it.

“Also, if any motorists in the area that have dash-cam please check as to whether anything significant was caught, as it could help our investigation.”

Reports can be made by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210390805, or online.


Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

