Cyclist supports charity’s pandemic appeal with 200 mile ride to Wokingham

A BERKSHIRE man who thought he would never cycle again has raised nearly £4,000 for charity on his road to recovery.

Last month, Andy Ryan cycled from Torquay to Wokingham to support Dingley’s Promise.

The Talent Specialist completed the 200 mile ride on Sunday, August 29, to raise money for the charity’s Pandemic Recovery Appeal, which will help support young children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) post-covid.

Andy took on the challenge just 18 months after a serious cycling crash that left him wondering whether he would ever ride a bike again.

“The ride was really challenging,” Andy says. “The hills out of Devon were beyond anything I had ever ridden, so the first 70 miles were extremely tough.

“I felt positive throughout though, even if at times it seemed impossible.”

Andy had hoped to raise £2,000 for Dingley’s Promise but came away with more than £3,700 to donate to the charity.

“Knowing I had raised such a huge amount of money was a massive motivator,” the cyclist adds, “as I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.

“I feel privileged to have ridden for Dingley’s Promise and proud of the money that was raised by such generous friends and family.”

Andy is still raising money for the charity so to find out more or make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andyryan200for2000

To learn more about Dingley’s Promise’s Pandemic Recovery Appeal, visit: www.dingley.org.uk/recoveryappeal