Cyclists enjoy Three Counties route, raising funds for charities in the process

LAST MONTH, more than 300 cyclists, including the Earley Panda, enjoyed the annual Three Counties Cycle Ride (3CCR) around the Berkshire countryside, dipping into Oxfordshire and Bucks.

“Well-signed, well-marshalled. Thank you very much for organising the event.”

“I have never ridden with you before and I rode the 15-mile route. Coming back next year to do the 30.”

“Well run as always.”

“The marshals are friendly and encouraging!”

“One of the best cycle rides I have been on.”

“Never done it before. What a great route – can I make a donation?”

Just some of the comments registered by participants of the Three Counties Cycle Ride 2021.

Created by young Bracknell Rotarians 38 years ago, and run now by Easthampstead Rotarians and Friends, the 3CCR has donated more than half a million pounds to local charities. This year’s beneficiaries are:

• Breakthrough Learning – a Reading-based charity which operates across Berkshire, helping children and adults with learning difficulties.

• Daisy’s Dream (25 years old this year) – another local charity which supports children and their families through life-threatening illness and bereavement.

• The Thames Valley Air Ambulance team who provide emergency medical care and transport vital blood, medicines and equipment during the Coronavirus crisis.

and

• Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. At a time when our NHS is under huge pressure, it provides a range of health services to Berkshire residents of all ages.

And you can still donate. Go to https://3ccr.org/ and select ‘3ccr Donate’

Peter von Bergen

