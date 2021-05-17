Dabbawalla: new restaurant welcomes diners inside for first time

MONDAY was a day to remember for new restaurant Dabbawalla – as it was the first time they could welcome customers inside their Peach Place venue.

The team from Dabbawalla Indian Kitchen said that they had been waiting patiently for lockdown restrictions to lift to hold their official opening. It had been offering takeaways and click and collect meals but it can now welcome diners for the first time.

Outgoing Wokingham Borough mayor, Malcolm Richards, was joined by Wokingham’s deputy town mayor, Cllr Maria Gee, for the opening ceremony watched by Dabbawalla’s owner Jey Sachchi, his wife Anita and a number of guests who were treated to a menu full of culture and flavour, inspired by the lively Indian Street Food scene.

The two-floor restaurant boasts a theatre-style kitchen, complete with tandoor oven. Also inside are a cocktail bar and café-style seating.

It is open from brunches, lunches and dinners seven days a week.

Decorations at Dabbawalla are bright, bold and colourful Picture: Phil Creighton

Jey and Anita said: “It’s a joy to welcome honoured guests from across the Wokingham community and share the Dabbawalla experience.

“We’ve had a wonderful warm welcome from everyone since we opened and now that we can all start meeting up with family and friends, we hope that the many residents of Wokingham will come and join us in Peach Place and experience our menu for themselves.”

The diner’s head chef, Avanish Roy, has previously worked at the Cinnamon Club in London, and has created a range of modern dishes that Mr Sachchi says are bursting with flavour and cater to everyone from vegans to meat-eaters.

Staff and VIPs gather in Peach Place to celebrate the opening of Dabbawalla Picture: Phil Creighton

“We are always happy to make suggestions for those who’d like to try something different,” Mr Sachchi added.

“The restaurant’s name ‘Dabbawalla Indian Kitchen’, is inspired by the great Indian Dabbawallas and following in their footsteps we offer our authentic Indian cuisine in the most traditional way possible with reusable tiffin boxes just like the Indian ‘dabbawallas’ do.

“They keep food hot until you are ready and are really handy to pick up on your way home to eat later.”