Daff’s life! A spring treat at Dinton Pastures

by John Wakefield0
Four-year-old Oliver Moor, who cycles past the Dinton Pastures wild daffodils on his way home to Winnersh from the park’s Muddy Ducks Nursery, takes times to enjoy the blooming lovely display. Picture: Sue Corcoran

A HOST of golden daffodils has been stunning visitors to Dinton Pastures at Hurst.

The display of hundreds of wild daffodils lining the main driveway into the park has been particularly impressive this year.

It’s not quite the Lake District display thought to have inspired poet William Wordsworth to write his Daffodils poem.

And visitors are unlikely to “wander lonely as a cloud” at Dinton. But the delicate pale blooms have brought many smiles – and quotes from the only poetry many know by heart.

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council’s Countryside Services team said: “The driveway daffodils are the wild variety and have been there for many, many years.

“They were planted, but have naturalised in that area and create a spectacular display that seems to grow each year.

“The variety in the café garden are mainly the variety Tete a Tete, planted because they are dwarf and can withstand the wind better than the larger varieties.”

