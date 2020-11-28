Daily artistic countdown to Christmas

Wokingham.Today

by Phil Creighton

WOKINGHAM’S Living Advent Calendar will go ahead this year.

However, instead of events that people can attend, the special performances will be broadcast online.

The change is due to the coronavirus pandemic – lockdown and the rule of six prevents large gatherings.

Instead of a nightly event, every morning at 9am, there will be a new video to enjoy.

Each will be a best-of from the past seven years.

Organisers from Wokingham Town Council are promising a range of musicians, barbershop groups, bands, theatre and dance groups.

It’s a variety show featuring local talent.

Wokingham Town Council and ‘more arts’ said that they would like to thank all the venues, businesses, organisations, charities, performers and volunteers who have helped stage every event over the last seven years.

Cllr Sally Gurney, who chairs Wokingham Town Council’s Arts and Culture committee, said: “The Wokingham Living Advent Calendar always makes a dark December evening come alive.

“We’ve a wealth of talent here in Wokingham and it’s a fantastic opportunity to show thisoff and bring a smile to everyone’s face each evening and spread a bit of cheer to Christmas this year.”

She added: “Sadly we can’t be out at local venues this year but do join in from home, and yes that means singing too.”

To watch the events, which run from Tuesday, December 1, through to Christmas Eve, log on to www.wokinghamadvent.org.uk or search Facebook for wokinghamadvent.

