Dale and Alan get on their bikes for Ollie Young Foundation

TWO CYCLISTS will be travelling for miles in a special fundraising challenge this month.

Dale Thomas, a past Wokingham resident with family connections to Woosehill, and his long-term friend Alan Francis, will be taking on a cycling challenge to raise money for charity.

Their chosen charity, the Ollie Young Foundation, is a Wokingham-based organisation which funds targeted paediatric brain tumour research and support.

Having set themselves a fundraising target of £5,000, the pair have already raised more than £4,000 and hope to collect more.

Starting on Monday, June 21, the pair will cycle for 950 miles from John O’Groats, Caithness, Scotland, and finish in Land’s End, Cornwall, on July 7.

Dale Thomas explained they are both feeling “really excited” for their adventure.

“Alan is a regular cyclist and is the expert in the team so I will be riding under his gentle care and guidance.

“My responsibility will be to keep up our spirits at the inevitable dark times with a string of excruciating dad jokes.”

Mr Thomas added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far by donating or by helping the team to prepare, we are very grateful to all of you.

“And we know that supporting the Ollie Young Foundation to fund its research into finding a cure or prevention of brain tumours in children, is both time and money well spent.”

Sarah Simpson from the Ollie Young Foundation expressed her thanks to the pair for their fundraising efforts.

She said: “We are in absolute awe of Dale and Alan for the journey they have set themselves, 950 miles is not something you take lightly but we know these two gentlemen have what it takes to see it through, and with smiles on their faces.

“We cannot thank them enough for doing all this for the OYF and the money they are raising will go towards our ultimate aim, funding research into children’s brain tumours to find a cure or prevention.”

To donate to their fundraising efforts, visit pow21.org