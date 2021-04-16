Dam works scheduled for California Country Park

A PARK will be smartening up its premises for visitors to enjoy later this year.

California Country Park, in Finchampstead, will make improvements to its Longmoor Lake dam to create better flooding control during heavy rainfall.

Starting work on Monday, Wokingham Borough Council is set to take around 10 weeks to complete, along with further work on the footpath for easier access to the lake.

With some disruption to visitors, the circular route around the lake will remain in place as a floating pontoon path for people to enjoy their regular walks in the park.

Clare Lawrence, assistant director for place services at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “These works are essential to ensure the long-term reliability of the dam at California Country Park.

“It should cause minimal disruption to visitors, who will still be able to walk around the lake easily, but please take care while construction teams are moving through the site with materials and machinery.”

For more information on California Country Parks’ works, visit dinton-pastures.co.uk/california/