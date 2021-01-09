Dance your way into the New Year with Wokingham Loves Music

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Here’s your chance to blast away any remaining hogmanay hangovers with 10 of the very best tracks on our Wokingham Loves Music playlight.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack, features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including Steven Wilson.

You can listen to his track and nine great others. all for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Kyros – ResetRewind

The band that were No.1 in our Top 20 of 2020 with Rumour from their Celexa Dreams. This new track is taken from their recently released Four of Fear EP which sold out its limited edition CD within two days of release. However, it is still available on digital and streaming formats ad has received rave reviews around the world. We look forward to seeing the band perform live in 2021 once covid restrictions allow it – www.kyrosmusic.com

Hester & the Heathens – Money

This powerful pop-punk group create melodic and uplifting singalong anthems and were No 2 in our Top 20 of 2020 with their brilliant single, Regenerate. Their 2020 recording and live plans were scuppered by coronavirus restrictions but we hope they can get back into the recording studio soon to create tracks as good as Regenerate and this track, their earlier single, which is also great – www.facebook.comhesterandtheheathens

Frost* – British Wintertime

Progressive rock band, Frost*, which includes local musician John Mitchell on guitar with a track from their recently released eight CD Box Set, 13 Winters – frost.life

Skeleton Goode – Never Going (Back Home)

Here’s a bit of psych-pop from an English artist living in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam released by Wokingham-based label Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.comskellygood

Steven Wilson – In Floral Green

Steven has had sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Here’s his cover of a song written by multi-talented John Mitchell – stevenwilsonhq.com

Kepler Ten – Weaver

This trio of excellent musicians are signed to Wokingham’s White Star Records and their new album, A New Kind of Sideways has received rave reviews in music magazines around the world – www.keplerten.com

Catfish – Archangel (Live)

One of Wokingham photographer, Andrew Merritt’s choices, Catfish are a quality blues band. This track is taken from their new album Exile: Live in Lockdown – www.catfishbluesband.co.uk

Children of Dub – Om

This trance, chill and dub outfit have recently released Evolution: 1993-2020 which covers their whole history including the albums released on Wokingham’s Magick Eye Records – childrenofdub.com

Astralasia (featuring Eric Bouillette)

Distant Voyage – Eric Bouillette from local band, The Room, joins Marc Swordfish from Astralasia on a track from the new 35 track epic album, The Darkest Voyage – www.astralasia.co.uk

Mark Harrison – What Son House Said

Here’s a London-based blues artist who has visited Wokingham previously to perform some great gigs at the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) – www.markharrisonrootsmusic.com