Danetti’s Binfield showroom launches two-day home makeover sale

RESIDENTS set on improving their homes this summer have been invited to a two-day home makeover event.

Danetti is offering 15% off selected furniture lines next weekend at its Binfield showroom.

It is to celebrate the company’s 15th year in business.

From Saturday, July 17, to Sunday, July 18, shoppers can browse new pieces for their bedroom, dining room, living room and home office.

On Saturday, there will be free coffee for all customers, as well as one to one drop-in styling sessions.

Danetti is also running a series of exclusive prizes and offers that will be in-store only.

Daniel Smith, company CEO, said: “This last year has seen two big milestones for the Danetti team; reaching our 15-year anniversary and launching our first ever showroom.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for our loyal customers who are as passionate about furniture and interiors as we are.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate than by having you join us in our showroom for a weekend of offers and celebrations.”

Until the end of the month, showroom customers could also be in with a chance of winning Danetti’s Luxe sofa.

Instructions on how to enter can be found on Danetti’s Facebook page @DanettiFurniture.

The John Nike Way store will be open from 9am until 5.30pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.