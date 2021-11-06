Wokingham.Today

Dangerous driver in Lower Earley and Woodley sought by police

by Phil Creighton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a dangerous driver was seen jumping lights in the Lower Earley and Woodley areas, including at the Showcase Roundabout Picture: Phil Creighton

A DANGEROUS driver who wrecked havoc across Lower Earley and Woodley is being sought by police.

The incident happened around 6.45pm on Monday, November 1.

Thames Valley Police said that a motorist in a Black Honda FR V was seen driving erratically and at high speed along Beeston Way near to Asda, and then along the B3270 Lower Earley Way towards the Showcase Cinema roundabout.

The vehicle then went to the Woodley area along Loddon Bridge Road.

During his 15-minute ride, the driver jumped red lights and narrowly missed colliding with other lower speed traffic.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lisa Maskell, based at Reading police station, said: “This incident of dangerous driving occurred in the early evening on Monday, and I am confident that many people will have witnessed this.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and saw what happened to please contact police on 101 or online, quoting reference number 43210493867.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage to please check this and get in touch with us if it has captured the manner of this vehicle’s driving.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

