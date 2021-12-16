Wokingham.Today

Dara McCann joins Reading-based technology firm

by Phil Creighton0
Dara McCann, is the new Chief People Officer at Isotropic Systems Picture: Vanessa M. Lam

A READING-based technology firm has announced the appointment of a new chief people officer.

HR expert Dara McCann has joined Isotropic Systems, a provider of next generation multi-link satellite terminals and based in Caversham Road. She has been tasked with leading its human resources in preparation for the company scaling into manufacturing, operations and global service delivery.

The company says Ms McCann’s areas of expertise include start-ups, building high performance teams, driving change, and working to define and embed culture.

She joins the company after having worked for O3b and SES Networks (one of Isotropic Systems’ strategic investors), and has 10 years experience within the satellite industry.

“Isotropic is innovating across several industry domains and that brings the need to attract the very best global talent,” she said. “Joining Isotropic Systems at this stage in their development allows me to build on the already strong culture of innovation and customer focus, developing our talented team to create a world-class global company.”

And her joining has been welcomed by John Finney, the company’s founder and CEO.

“Dara is an extraordinary addition to the Senior Leadership Team at Isotropic Systems,” he said.

“We are preparing to scale across research and development, productisation, new product introductions, contract manufacturing, global sales and business development, service delivery and more. Dara’s experience of scaling high-growth companies, staffing with diverse talent, and ensuring equal opportunities will be a powerful asset for the company.”

