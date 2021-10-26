Darlington Mowden Park 29-23 Rams: Losing bonus point snatched with final play

TOM Vooght’s second try of the afternoon with the final play of the game earned Rams two bonus-points from a helter-skelter 29-23 defeat at Darlington Mowden Park.

It was the away side who started the stronger at the magnificent Northern Echo Arena, and their early pressure was rewarded with a Drew Humberstone penalty.

However, DMP hit back quickly as fly-half Warren Seals landed a penalty of his own before cutting a fine line to cross the whitewash, his conversion pushing his side 10-3 in front.

Things got even better for the hosts as another slick backs move was finished on the right by wing Morgan Passman, albeit Seals’ attempted conversion never threatened the uprights.

Rams rallied, though, and going back to their renowned rolling maul, opened their try account when hooker Ollie Moffitt dotted down at the back of a powerful charge.

Both sides continued to throw the ball around in a fantastic advert for National One rugby, but despite both having chances, there were no further scores as the home side went into the break with a 15-8 advantage.

There was no slowing of the pace at the start of the second period, but it was DMP who moved further ahead when their excellent flanker Will Jones made ground before equally impressive prop Josh Crickmay crashed over from close range.

Seals added the extras to make it 22-8, but yet again Rams showed their fighting spirit to battle back into the contest.

It was again the rolling maul which did the damage, with firstly skipper Vooght touching down before another rollicking effort was halted just short of the line, only for replacement hooker Max Hayman to smash his way over from close range.

Neither try was converted to leave Mowden Park 22-18 to the good, but Rams were definitely in the ascendancy until the hosts truck a fatal blow late on, man-of-the-match Freddie Lockwood getting over the whitewash before Seals added the extras to push his side 11 points in front.

It would have been harsh on Rams to leave with nothing, and their efforts were rewarded a dramatic conclusion.

With Park having secured the ball inside their own 22, Rams replacement scrum-half Ollie Cole miraculously pulled off a charge-down to prevent the ball going out of play and ending the contest.

Shortly afterwards the visitors won a penalty, and after Cole tapped and went quickly before being hauled down just short of the line, Vooght managed to make his way over for the try and losing bonus-points at the end of a riveting contest.

Rams host in-form Sale at Old Bath Road on Saturday (3pm). With a big crowd expected and to avoid queues, supporters are asked to pre-book tickets via the club’s website www.ramsrugby.com

Fans are reminded Old Bath Road is now a cashless venue.