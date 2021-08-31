Wokingham.Today

Date set for return of Twyford’s annual festive fair

by Charlotte King0
Twyford lights
Twyford's Christmas light switch-on in 2018 - the event acts a precursor to the annual street fayre Picture: Phil Creighton

TWYFORD’S Christmas street fayre, one of the largest events in the village’s calendar, is to return.

It takes place on the first Friday in December, which this year is December 3.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to covid restrictions, but Twyford Together is planning for a return.

The fayre runs along London Road from the crossroads at Bell Corner through to Jubilee Corner. As the road is closed to traffic, it truly is a winter wonderland.

Stalls will run by local businesses, residents and crafts people, giving visitors the chance to buy special Christmas presents.

There will be seasonal entertainment and food stalls, including mulled wine.

It will run from 6pm through to 9pm.

