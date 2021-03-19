David Wilson Homes says it has contributed almost £100 million to the country’s economic output

A BERKSHIRE housebuilder has contributed more than £95 million to the UK’s economic output over the past year.

David Wilson Homes Southern, which has built 435 homes in the last year, measured its social and economic contribution in a new report.

The figures revealed the housebuilder supported more than 1,500 jobs directly and indirectly, directly employed 10 new graduates, trainees and apprentices, and spent £22 million on improving infrastructure and building affordable homes.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “As a five star housebuilder, we are very aware of the vital role we play in helping to boost the local economy.

“We are committed to a strategy that includes leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the communities in which we build homes.

“This can be through anything including job creation, strengthening surrounding businesses or enhancing and protecting the local environment.

“We are very proud to be a major force in the growth and prosperity of the region, and look forward to continuing our work in 2021.”