‘Deafening’ sirens from a Wokingham level crossing to be swapped for pedestrian activated version

ANNE Mason is hoping for a quiet Christmas after being plagued by deafening sirens and flashing lights more than 80 times a day for two years.

The nightmare began shortly after Ms Mason and her partner, Andy, bought their house in Wokingham’s Gipsy Lane near the Smith’s level crossing.

Network Rail had installed an automatic warning signal at the unmanned crossing which activated a loud siren and flashing red lights every time a train approached.

That replaced a previous system where train drivers were ordered to sound a loud whistle which local residents described as “absolutely deafening.”

Ms Mason, who works from home, said the sirens blared and red lights flashed more than 80 times a day on the Waterloo line, describing it like living inside a pin ball machine.

“When there were no trains, myself and the neighbours still had a constant green light shining onto our houses which turned red as a train came then the siren went off,” she explained.

“I work for a software company and my office backs onto the track so every couple of minutes the sirens would sound and red lights flash making it very difficult to concentrate.

“The noise was extremely obtrusive and could be heard from a considerable distance.”

Ms Mason complained to Network Rail which she claimed fobbed her off until the Great Langborough Residents Association and Sir John Redwood MP took up her case.

The rail company insisted it had a duty to balance safety with “detrimental effects” on those living near railway lines.

“I want to thank the Residents Association and Sir John Redwood for their assistance. When they got involved, Network Rail took the issue seriously,” added Ms Mason.

“They sent me an email two weeks ago explaining they were installing a new system which would only be activated when a pedestrian using the level crossing opened the gate.

“As it is a quiet route, I reckon the light and siren will only activate maybe four or five times a day which is bearable. Network Rail haven’t given a date when this new system will be installed but hopefully it will be before Christmas.

Pat Smith, chair of the Great Langborough Residents Association said: “This has been achieved only because a number of residents were prepared to put considerable effort into finding a solution and they should be congratulated on the progress made.”