Deal Town 1-4 Binfield: Moles enact revenge to progress to FA Vase fourth-round

BINFIELD avenged last season’s defeat in the FA Vase to Deal Town as they progressed to the fourth-round of the competition with an emphatic victory.

It was far from the ideal start for Jamie McClurg and Carl Withers’ side as they fell behind despite making an energetic start to the game.

10/04/2021, Deal FC vs Binfield FC FA Vase – NG Sports Photography

Alfie Foster put the hosts in front as he connected with an inswinging cross in the 7th minute.

Binfield had to dig in to get back into the cup tie in difficult conditions and were rewarded with an equaliser just after the half hour mark as Josh Helmore put the Moles level.

The first-half ended all square and Binfield came out firing in the second looking to edge in front but were denied in the 53rd minute when the home side’s keeper made an important stop.

But the Moles got themselves into the lead in the 62nd minute when captain Sean Moore struck a brilliant effort past the keeper.

Binfield stayed resilient defensively and were clinical at the other end as Ollie Harris gave the Moles a two-goal cushion in the 75th minute to put them in command of the contest.

Harris then capped off a superb afternoon for the Moles with a superb strike in stoppage time to seal a convincing win for Binfield as they came away from Kent as 4-1 victors.

Binfield manager McClurg said: “A different way to prepare for a game, getting changed on the coach and team talks on the pitch.

“But the lads just got on with the job in hand and come away with a fantastic team performance and result.”

Binfield are in FA Vase action again at the weekend when they face Fakenham in the fourth-round.