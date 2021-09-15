Deck the halls with boughs of coffee cups

ONE of the nice things about the festive season is seeing the decorations.

In years gone by, that was a few paper chains and a sprig of mistletoe. In recent years, the joy of Christmas has spread to everything from special editions of Women’s Weekly to disposable coffee cups.

A newly-opened Reading-based café has launched a search for a festive design for this year, with coffee as one of the prizes.

Bru Coffee and Gelato in Friar Street is seeking ideas which will then be used in all six of its UK stores.

Bru managing director, Junaid Makda, said this is a great opportunity for people to “get creative” and have their artwork seen by lots of customers.

“Whether you’re a budding young artist or a graphic design pro, we encourage you to get involved and submit your designs.”

Mr Makda added that Christmas is an important time of year for Bru.

“After a tough couple of years for many, we really want to help spread some Christmas cheer.”

He said designs should be fun, festive and reflect Bru’s vibrant personality.

The prize is a £75 Amazon gift voucher and 10 vouchers for a coffee – served in the winning design.

To enter, applicants should submit their Christmas cup design – 7cm by 7cm via email to info@brucoffee.co.uk by Friday, September 17.

Winners will be announced at the end of October.

For more information, visit brucoffee.co.uk