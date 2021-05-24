Dementia help from Thames Water

THAMES Water says it has been pulling out all the stops to support dementia awareness.

Earlier this month, it partnered with Admiral Nurses to celebrate Time for a Cuppa Week and now

it is teaming up with Dementia UK following a company-wide vote.

Over the coming two years, Thames Water will raise money for the charity with a whole host of fundraising activities including the London Marathon and Thames Path Challenge.

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water CEO, said 15 million customers have first-hand experience of dementia.

“We truly care about the communities that we live and work in and this is one way that we can support them and have a positive impact,” she said.

The water supplier has also started running dementia awareness sessions for its staff to help them recognise symptoms and learn how to support friends and family living with the condition.

Claire Iredale, Thames Water’s charities and volunteering coordinator, said: “We’re excited

to be supporting Dementia UK, a cause which resonates with everyone here at Thames Water.”

Dr Hilda Hayo, CEO and Chief Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, added: “We couldn’t be more pleased to have the support of Thames Water in helping us reach more families with dementia”.