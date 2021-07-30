Demolition works are rattling our homes say Wokingham residents

WOKINGHAM’S houses are being rattled by construction in the town centre, according to a group of residents.

People living on Oakey Drive are frustrated at the ongoing demolition behind Burger King on Wellington Road — and said it’s making their homes tremble.

Since Wednesday, July 7, developer Bellway Homes has been demolishing the office block behind the fast food chain to make space for a new housing estate.

It plans to build Silkmakers Court, which will include a range of one- to three-bed flats.

Oakey Drive resident Lisa Johnston, whose name has been changed, said the construction has been a big disturbance.

“It’s shaking our foundations,” she said. “You can feel the houses moving and there are massive dust clouds everywhere.”

According to Ms Johnston, residents were not told work was taking place until contractors turned up in early July.

“There is a lack of courtesy and respect for us,” she added. “When the railways are being worked on, a note is often stuck through people’s doors but we’ve had nothing.”

But a spokesperson for Bellway Homes said the developer informed residents and businesses in the “immediate surrounding area” that work would begin, when and for how long.

Contractors are not legally obliged to notify neighbours about building work unless, for example, it is taking place on the shared boundary between the two sites.

Ms Johnston said she is also worried the work is causing noise and environmental pollution for Wokingham residents.

“It’s been extremely loud,” she said. “Most of us are working from home so we have to shut the windows, which has been pretty horrendous in the heat.

“All the dust is coming in so all our houses and gardens are filthy.

“It’s impossible to not have dust when you knock down a building, but it feels like there’s no regard for neighbours.”

A spokesperson for Bellway Homes said the developer apologises for any inconvenience caused by the demolition.

“[We] are investigating the issues raised to help mitigate any unnecessary impact,” they said.

“The demolition has taken eight weeks and will be complete in August with the construction of 49 new apartments commencing soon after.”