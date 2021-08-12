Denefield School head says 65% of pupils achieved grades 9 to 5

DENEFIELD School is celebrating its year 11 students GCSE success today.

The school, based in Tilehurst, saw 29% of pupils achieve grades 9 to 7 and 65% with grades 9 to 5.

Denefield’s top achievers include Glenn May, who gained ten grade 9s and Jack Jordan, who received grades 9 to 8.

Other students were Sophie Allen, Darja Pavlisa, Kyra Marshall, Tia Owens, Julia Biegala, Olivia Collins, Harriet Jackman, Alex Dyson, Joshua Hughes and Olivia De Tisi, who all achieved grades 9 to 7.

Assistant headteacher Karen Davis said she is “thrilled” for the students starting their new college courses, apprenticeships or training.

Pupils share their results this morning

“It is wonderful to see so many of our students wishing to return to Denefield Sixth Form,” she said.

“They have all worked tirelessly during the past three years and deserve every success today and in their future choices.

“Today is all about destinations and I am excited that our students are able to move into the next stage of their lives with confidence and resilience, given their most recent experiences.”