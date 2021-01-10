Wokingham.Today

Design company launches colours of the year art prints

by Phil Creighton

HERE’S something that a Wokingham-based company hopes will make people happy when skies are grey.

Claude & Leighton has launched a series of specially curated wall art prints to tie-in with the newly announced Pantone Colours of the Year for 2021: Pantone Ultimate Gray and Pantone Illuminating.

The prints are designed by artist and co-founder of Claude & Leighton, Jayne Leighton Herd and include stylish ampersand typography posters, line drawings, abstract faces, and botanical prints.

Fellow co-founder Laurent Stadelmann states: “We were particularly excited to see yellow announced as a key colour for the year ahead.

“It gave us a creative boost to think about how we can use the colour to add bright, happy splashes to people’s homes, to lift spirits and bring a sense of anticipation for hopefully happier times in spring and summer next year.”

For more details, log on to www.claudeandleighton.com

