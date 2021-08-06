Wokingham.Today

Designers wanted to create new developments in Wokingham

by Jess Warren0
Wokingham railway bridge
Wokingham's bridge over the railway Picture: Ian Hydon

BIDDING has opened for the design of two developments in Wokingham town centre.

The borough council is looking for a team to plan a mix of one- and two-bedroom affordable homes on council-owned sites, to be completed in 2023.

The first development will be on Wellington Road, on the corner at the junction with Station Road.

And the second is the redevelopment of Suffolk Lodge.

The designs should be carbon net-zero, in line with the council aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Although the services for both projects are tendered together, companies are invited to approach one, or both.

A contract will be awarded for each site.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 10.

For more information, email: sarah.morgan@wokingham.gov.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Nia Jones says survival for Reading FC Women is about “more than just football”

Tom Crocker

Woodley United U9 Hurricanes storm to trophy victory

Andy Preston

Free lunchtime concert at St Mary’s Church in Shinfield this Saturday thanks to 4Bones

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.