Designers wanted to create new developments in Wokingham

BIDDING has opened for the design of two developments in Wokingham town centre.

The borough council is looking for a team to plan a mix of one- and two-bedroom affordable homes on council-owned sites, to be completed in 2023.

The first development will be on Wellington Road, on the corner at the junction with Station Road.

And the second is the redevelopment of Suffolk Lodge.

The designs should be carbon net-zero, in line with the council aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Although the services for both projects are tendered together, companies are invited to approach one, or both.

A contract will be awarded for each site.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 10.

For more information, email: sarah.morgan@wokingham.gov.uk