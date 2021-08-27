Wokingham.Today

Dessert parlour and burger bar to open in Reading’s historic Granby pub building

by Phil Creighton
Kaspas Desserts Reading
Cemetery Junction is the new destination for Kaspas Dessert Parlour Picture: Phil Creighton

Kaspas Dessert Parlour is to open a new branch in Reading, and will be joined by a burger bar.

The company, which opened a branch in Bracknell last year and is slated to open in Wokingham’s Elms Field development, has placed a large banner outside the historic Granby pub in Cemetery Junction.

After the pub’s last orders, it was converted into a franchise of ice cream parlour Sprinkles. This business closed during lockdown and didn’t reopen.

It was also the victim of a traffic accident in which a lorry smashed into the windows. The damage has since been repaired.

Kaspa's desserts
Kaspas calls itself ‘the king of desserts’

Like Sprinkles, Kaspas offers a mixture of ice creams, gelatos, waffles, crepes and milkshakes.

Its website says that “(its) parlours will change the way you view dessert”.

The menu includes hot fudge sundae, knickerbocker glory, a classic banana split and a screwball – a raspberry ripple, cherry and vanilla ice cream, with a hidden gumball.

Other treats include a caramel chocbombe, an After Eight mint choc dessert, and a dairy free fruit sorbetto.

READ MORE: Ice cream parlour and children’s clothing shop among those named for Elms Field

Drinks include bubble slushies, tutti-frutti milkshakes and protein power shakes. It also serves a range of Coke floats: ice cream in a glass of a fizzy drink of choice.

Cakes and waffles are also on the menu.

Fat Twins
Fat Twins specialises in burgers of all kinds

The site will be shared with Fat Twins.

The company currently have six other sites, including Slough’s High Street. Two others are expected to open soon alongside the Reading branch.

It says that it is “a family-run business providing you with the best quality burgers in town, and a very good service”.

Its menu is a mix of burgers, such as a double cheeseburger, a veggie burger, and a crispy fish burger. Other treats include Indian-style brewed tea, and hot and spicy fries.

There is currently no opening date for either of the two stores.

