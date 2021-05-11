Wokingham.Today

Developer gifts £1,000 to Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent

Charlotte King
Sue Ryder
- Staff at the hospice have been working to support patients and their families throughout the pandemic

A HOUSEBUILDER has gifted a hospice £1,000 in memory of a former employee.

David Wilson Homes Southern gave Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice the money to help fund patient services in memory of employee, Bill Byrne, who was cared for at the hospice in November last year.

Laura Kell, head of hospice fundraising at Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice thanked the developer for the gift.

“This generous donation will make a big difference in helping us to be there when it matters for people going through the most difficult time of their lives,” she said.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said the company is proud to support the hospice to make a difference in the community.

He added: “We’re thrilled we’ve been able to support the hospice with our donation.”

